Jake Paul says boxing ‘helped me mature and really find myself’

Jake Paul took the boxing world by storm when he knocked out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – two legitimate fighters in the combat sports world.

But before Paul stepped into the ring, he was known for pranks and other shenanigans on YouTube and often got into some real trouble while trying to generate an audience on social media. Paul built his channel up to about 20.4 million subscribers.

He, and his brother Logan, have gotten into a number of legal issues as they developed into superstardom and started to gain more mainstream attention. But ahead of his Oct. 29 fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva, Paul told Fox News Digital he believes he’s matured since those days and has the sport of boxing to thank.

“I think boxing really helped me mature and really find myself and helped me be disciplined. It humbled me as well,” the 25-year-old said after his press conference on Monday. “At the beginning where I would get my a–kicked in the gym. I think boxing has helped me tremendously. And I’m surrounded now by a much better team, much better influences, much better friends, much better girlfriend. Just have had a crazy journey. But here we are today, and I finally feel at home and I finally feel I’m doing what I was put on earth to do.”

Paul added he believed boxing changed his life for the better.

“I think that’s why I wanna spread the message to kids out there with my foundation Boxing Bullies to put on the gloves, get in a boxing gym. It’ll build that confidence and it will help you find yourself and my mission is to get as many people boxing,” he said.

“You don’t have to come a professional. You don’t even have to get into the ring and actually fight. But even just to know how to defend yourself and to know how to hit the mitts, to work out everyday and to sweat every day, that just makes you a better person.”

Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts to his credit. He beat Askren and twice Woodley. He also defeated Ali Eson Gib, and Nate Robinson.

His fight with Silva is set for Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The fight can be seen on Showtime PPV.