YouTube star Jake Paul said Tuesday he felt no remorse for Conor McGregor after the UFC fighter suffered a broken leg during his doctor-stoppage technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Paul was at a press conference getting ready for his upcoming boxing match against former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

“He’s a piece of s–t. He’s sitting there on the ground after losing, talking s–t to Dustin Poirier’s wife. I don’t feel bad at all,” Paul told TMZ Sports.

He added: “I think he’s an evil man, and he had what was coming for him.”

Paul had taken some shots at McGregor before UFC 264 and even teased him with a chain of the Irishman on the ground after losing the second fight against Poirier in January. Paul called the chain the “Sleepy McGregor” pendant.

Paul said he was going to send the chain to Poirier.

“I think he deserves it. I think it’s hilarious. I hope he takes a picture with it and posts it on Instagram. I just love to see McGregor plummet. He was a meteoric star that’s now just taking a nosedive. Before I wanted to fight him and I offered him $50 million, now my offer is $23,” he told TMZ Sports.

A possible fight between Paul and McGregor had been rumored.

McGregor was asked prior to the fight if he had given any consideration about fighting Jake Paul or his brother Logan.

“I don’t see so, but never say never,” McGregor said about a potential fight before losing to Poirier again. “If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f–king knows? But dingbats, the two of ’em.”

Paul then ratcheted up some of the pressure on McGregor for a potential fight. He said in a series of tweets last week that McGregor doesn’t exactly have the “it factor” anymore.

McGregor is likely to be out a while and any future fight between him and Paul might have to wait until 2022 at the very least.