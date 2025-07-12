Jake Paul references Kamala Harris in fiery response to reporter questioning female ‘sexualization’ in boxing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An historic night at Madison Square Garden on Friday night turned into an awkward moment in the wee hours of Saturday morning at the Taylor-Serrano 3 post-fight press conference.

A reporter based out of Puerto Rico asked a question that “has to do with the projection of women in boxing.”

The reporter insinuated that there was an “issue” with ring girls and the “sexualization of women” in an all-female card.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian asked, maybe not so tongue-in-cheek, “Do you want ring boys?”

“A couple of people have said, ‘Why not have boys or any of them?'” the reporter replied.

Jake Paul, who seemed dejected throughout the entire press conference (understandably so, given Amanda Serrano’s loss), had enough.

“Bro, bro. Please shut the … stop. Just stop talking,” he said.

Bidarian then butted back in, saying “if anybody wants to send an application to be a ring boy at MVP, send it to that young man.”

Paul then replied, “Send it to f—ing Kamala Harris.”

MVP set a Guinness World Record for the most titles on the line in a single boxing card with 21.

Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for the third time in as many fights between the two living legends on Friday night at Madison Square Garden via majority decision.

Taylor retained her WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF super lightweight championship belts.

This was the trilogy bout between two of the greatest female boxers to step into the ring. Taylor won the first bout back on April 30, 2022, which also took place at the world’s most famous arena, in a split decision.

The two squared off again on Nov. 15 of last year as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, and Taylor won in a controversial unanimous decision.

One judge scored the fight a tie, but the two others gave it to Taylor, and she released an emphatic yell when the results were read.

Taylor improved to 25-1 in her illustrious career, while Serrano is now 47-4-1, with three of those losses to Taylor.

