Jake Paul has found his next opponent in former UFC champion: report

Jake Paul has seemingly found his next opponent.

The undefeated YouTuber will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next bout, The Athletic reported Monday. Paul wrote on Twitter there would be an announcement Tuesday.

Woodley had fighting words for Paul in April right after the social media personality knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his latest bout.

“You already scared s—tless. I don’t have to slap you. But the Moment i walk away after i knock you out….The World will rejoice!” Woodly wrote.

The next fight for Paul is expected to be aired on Showtime Sports. Paul’s adviser told ESPN in May that the camp and the network were in “advanced talks” about the next opponent.

Paul is undefeated in between the boxing ropes. He has three wins, all via knockout. He defeated Ali Eson Gib in January 2020, Nate Robinson in November 2020 and Askren in April.

Woodley, 39, is known for his prowess inside the cage rather than in the boxing ring. He is 19-7 in his professional MMA career but lost his last four UFC fights. He last fought Vicente Luque on March 27 and lost via submission. He also lost to Colby Covington via TKO in September 2020. He hasn’t won since his victory over Darren Till in September 2018.

Paul is expected to be in his brother’s corner on June 6 when Logan Paul faces off against Floyd Mayweather Jr.