Jake Paul ‘gutted’ for Mike Tyson amid health issue, but staying prepared for fight: ‘Ready whenever you are’

Fans will have to wait a little while longer to see Mike Tyson make his highly anticipated return to the ring. The upcoming bout between Tyson and Jake Paul has been put on hold.

The boxing match was originally scheduled to take place on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. But Tyson recently experienced health complications, which forced the postponement. Despite the delay, Paul maintains that he will be ready to go whenever the fight happens.

“I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. This fight is going to change the world,” Paul said in a video posted to X.

The YouTuber-turned professional boxer also noted that he was “heartbroken” when he learned that Tyson’s ulcer flare-up meant the bout would not happen as initially planned.

“Obviously, devastating news, I’m heartbroken, speechless, gutted,” Paul said in the video.

“We’ve been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp. And I just feel so bad for everyone involved in this event, the whole undercard, this opportunity has been ripped from all of us. But I do value Mike’s health first and foremost. Love that guy, have so much respect for him.”

Paul added that Tyson’s health was the priority.

“I want Mike to be healthy. And he still says he’s going to knock me out and that I bought myself some time,” he added with a laugh. “So Mike is still talking s–t over there.”

Tyson experienced a health issue shortly before landing on a recent flight to Los Angeles. The 57-year-old received medical attention, but it did not initially appear the fight would be impacted. However, medical personnel recommended that Tyson only engage in “minimal to light training over the next few weeks,” during a recent health checkup.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” a statement released on Friday read.

Tyson also thanked his supporters and vowed to resume his full training schedule at some point in the near future.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said in a statement.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

A press release from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions confirmed that the fight would be moved to a later date. A new date for the fight is expected to be announced by June 7. The event would still likely take place at AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Aside from the ucler, Tyson has also been previously diagnosed with sciatica. He has gone on record about his desire to be healthy for the bout. Earlier this week, he wrote on X that he was “now feeling” 100%,” although he noted that it wasn’t a necessity for him to defeat Paul.

The bout is slated to be a sanctioned event.

Paul has a 9-1 record, with six knockouts during his pro career. He was defeated by Tommy Fury in a split decision in 2023.

Tyson, once known as “the baddest man on the planet,” turns 58 later this month.

Tyson has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He did compete in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

