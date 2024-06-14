Jake Paul discusses shifting focus after Mike Tyson postponement

Jake Paul went from being seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his life to nearly six months away.

Paul was scheduled to face Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium July 20.

But after the former heavyweight champ had an in-flight medical scare, the bout was postponed to Nov. 15.

Paul had been bulking up to compete with Tyson, eating between 5,000 and 7,000 calories a day and got up to 234 pounds. Tyson even joked Paul was “fat.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was pretty hefty,” Paul, 27, joked in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

He said he “felt good at that weight,” noting he had much more power than previous fights when he was sub-200. He fought at 199 March 2.

“But the runs were brutal. I was dreading doing the long-distance runs. I’m already down 10, 12 pounds. It’s definitely better at this weight,” Paul said.

JAKE PAUL DISCUSSES HIS BIGGEST ISSUES WITH STATE OF COUNTRY, WHAT ‘YOUNG PEOPLE WANT’ OUT OF A PRESIDENT

“Definitely just had to reset, take a couple steps back, meditate, re-shift my focus and my purpose and still train, still get better on a daily basis, because I’m committed to the goal of becoming a world champion. So, there’s still a lot of work to be done. When I shifted my focus back to that, it made things a lot easier.

“I definitely was devastated and pretty sad because I wanted this fight to happen. Just rolling with the punches and shifting my focus to launching [his new men’s personal care line] W and everything we’re doing there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul is 9-1 in his career with six wins via knockout. The bout will mark Tyson’s first professional fight since 2005. Tyson fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, when Paul was on the undercard.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.