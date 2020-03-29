Jake Fromm: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jake Fromm is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Fromm spent three years at Georgia and was the team’s starting quarterback each year. He is still among the top quarterback prospects going into the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was rated between a four- and five-star prospect by several high school football rankings. Coming into Georgia he was the No. 3 quarterback nationally and the No. 28 prospect in the nation. He was the Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Here are five other things to know about Fromm.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Fromm is listed at 6-foot-2, 219 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 31 1/8-inch arms, 8 7/8-inch hands. He recorded a 5.01 40-yard dash and 30-inch vertical jump.

2). LITTLE LEAGUE STAR

Fromm played for Warner Robins, Ga., Little League and got the team within two games of the 2011 Little League World Series. He hit three home runs during the tournament and struck out 11 batters while on the mound.

3). QB1

Fromm starred in a documentary about the top high school football players in the nation called “QB 1: Beyond the Lights.” It was directed by Peter Berg and featured Tate Martell, who was going to Ohio State at the time, and Tayvon Bowers, who was set for Wake Forest.

4). SOLID IN SCHOOL

Fromm was never the most overwhelming quarterback while at Georgia. The Bulldogs got the national championship once, but lost to Alabama. He led the nation and SEC in touchdown passes with 30 in 2018. The following year, he had 2,860 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Fromm could be a late-draft pick. Three teams that experts believe he could land are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots. He would likely serve as a backup with the Buccaneers and Raiders but might be able to step in immediately with the Patriots.