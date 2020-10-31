Jaime Munguia lands uppercut to Tureano Johnson, splitting lip

A boxing match between Jaime Munguia and Tureano Johnson was stopped in the sixth round Friday night after one of the fighters suffered a nasty laceration on the upper lip.

Johnson sustained the injury in an uppercut from Munguia, who was given the knockout victory when the fight was called off soon afterward. Munguia – the reigning WBO Intercontinental middleweight champion – is now 36-0.

Replay of the punch showed Munguia hit Johnson with a straight jab then a right-hand uppercut.

Some compared the punch to one at a UFC match in December, when Alistair Overeem lost a chunk of his own lip while fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Munguia now has 29 knockouts to his credit. He could be in line to fight WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo or WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade.

Johnson is 21-3.

It was Munguia’s first fight since Jan. 11. In that match, he defeated Gary O’Sullivan via a technical knockout. He had three bouts in 2019 – notching wins against Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan and Patrick Allotey.