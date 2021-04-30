Jaguars will focus on Tim Tebow after the NFL Draft, GM says

The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end a few weeks ago, general manager Trent Baalke confirmed Friday.

Baalke said the team wasn’t going to worry about whether they would sign him until the draft is over as their attention is on the incoming crop of young players who can impact the franchise.

“He did come in for a workout several weeks ago or whatever that was,” Baalke said, via the Florida Times-Union. “He worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”

Tebow, 33, has not appeared in a professional football game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He briefly signed with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets’ organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A — the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February.

Before stepping away from football, several teams were reportedly interested in Tebow’s services if he would move to the tight end position. According to the New York Post, Tebow wasn’t ready to switch positions.