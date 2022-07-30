Jaguars waive kicker Andrew Mevis after missed field goal hits ex-Cowboys coach

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday after missing three field goal attempts, one of which hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

The blunder happened Thursday after several days of struggles, according to an ESPN report.

Mevis, signed by the Jaguars after going undrafted, hit Campo with one of his attempts while the former head coach was talking to a team official.

Campo served as head coach of the Cowboys from 2000-2002.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco tweeted a picture of Campo on Friday, joking that he was “alive and well” after getting hit in the shoulder.

The Jaguars later announced the team had waived Mevis and signed Elliott Fry, who has appeared in three NFL games for the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

Fry was the all-team leading scorer at South Carolina with 359 points.