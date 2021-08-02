Tim Tebow has certainly made his presence felt for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once a star quarterback at Florida, Tebow is now trying to make an NFL comeback as a tight end. First-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer – who also coached Tebow at Florida – was recently asked about how Tebow has adjusted to the new position.

Meyer had some positive feedback for Tebow, but he pointed out one flaw in his game.

“He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just [because of his] lack of experience he wants to body the ball,” Meyer told reporters at Jaguars camp on Saturday, via CBSSports.com. “When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball.”

Tebow hasn’t played in a professional football game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He briefly signed with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football altogether.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A – the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February. Now, he’s trying his best to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster.