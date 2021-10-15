Jaguars’ Urban Meyer ‘never had the locker room’ even before viral video: report

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer does not appear to be off the hook from the viral video he was seen in earlier this month after he opted to stay in Ohio instead of travel back with his team following a loss in a Thursday night game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan tasked Meyer with earning the trust back of the organization, but a new report said the former college football coach “never had the locker room” in the first place. The Athletic reported as much on Thursday, citing sources close to several players.

According to the report, Meyer’s coaching style hasn’t meshed with the veterans in the locker room as it may have at the collegiate level with younger players.

Meyer’s situation was the talk of the NFL before Jon Gruden’s emails were exposed in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times last week. Meyer hasn’t helped his job security much. He and the Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and bring an 0-5 record over to London against the Miami Dolphins.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Meyer situation “is far from over.” The report speculated that Meyer’s future as head coach could depend on whether his statement about letting general manager Trent Baalke know in advance that he was going to stay behind in Ohio was truthful. Pro Football Talk reported the players and staff didn’t know Meyer wasn’t traveling back until they were on the plane ride home.

The other scenario that could cost Meyer his job is the other factors leading up to the bar incident. Meyer hired former Iowa coach Chris Doyle amid accusations of Doyle making racist comments, it was alleged Meyer was taking vaccination status into account when making roster cut decisions, and he lost the first few games of the season.

Meyer has apologized for his extracurricular actions.