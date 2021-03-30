Jaguars' Urban Meyer looks to Tom Brady as example for quarterbacks, recalls minicamp: 'I was blown away'

As Urban Meyer prepares for his first season as an NFL head coach, he’ll be looking for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ starting quarterback to follow in the footsteps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Tom Brady.

Meyer recalled during an interview this week with veteran sportswriter Peter King the time he first saw the then-New England Patriots quarterback practice during mini-camp and how “blown away” he was at Brady’s mindset at the time.

“I got to witness Tom Brady first-hand and it was the last day of a mini-camp in June,” he began. “I had been to a few of those and usually people had one foot out the door. They just got done with a very long, seven/eight weeks in the offseason. You’re talking about the greatest quarterback of all time… I was blown away.”

Meyer continued: “The last day of mini-camp, they’re in shorts, helmets, and they’re doing a two-minute drill. And Tom Brady is treating it like it’s the Super Bowl. He goes down and he scores with two seconds left to win that scrimmage. Ran around the field like a child – that’s how competitive he is. I went back immediately to my quarterbacks and shared with them that I just watched the greatest of all time, and the way you’re supposed to practice, the way you’re supposed to provide energy to the rest of your team, and the way you lead your team. I was blown away at Tom Brady and the way he performed at practice.”

The former Ohio State head coach said he also witnessed Brady take charge off the field – something he believes sets him apart from the rest.

“He was in there running the film. He had the offensive line sitting there, running backs, receivers, and Tom Brady was running the clicker and watching practice film, dissecting the plays with the offense. Think about that for a minute. You can say he throws a great pass. But people that really understand the game – there’s much more than that that makes him the best of all time.”

Meyer is expected to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft. It not clear if the rookie will get the starting role but one thing is for sure – the expectations will be high.