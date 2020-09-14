Jaguars' Tyler Eifert honors David Dorn with helmet decal during game vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert honored fallen police officer David Dorn with a decal on the back of his helmet during the first game of the NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Eifert showed off his helmet after the Jaguars picked up the upset victory.

“Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today!”

The David Dorn decal was placed underneath his No. 88 on the back of his helmet. An American flag was placed on the left side and the NFL shield on the right.

Eifert had one catch for eight yards in the 27-20 win.

The NFL announced in June it was planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: “Stop Hate”; ”It Takes All Of Us”; “End Racism”; or “Black Lives Matter.’” The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials.

Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was shot and killed by a looter during the George Floyd protests in June. He was killed while reportedly trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2, after a protest turned violent.

Stephan Cannon, 24, a suspect in the killing of Dorn, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in June.

Dorn’s death came the same night that four officers were shot and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged in St. Louis.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.