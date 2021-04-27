Jaguars to kick off NFL Draft with first pick

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the clock right from the get-go.

The Jaguars finished the 2020 season with the worst record in the NFL at 1-15. The team hired Urban Meyer to be their new head coach and the team added some free agents in the offseason. Marvin Jones, Carlos Hyde and Shaquill Griffin were among the big names added to the roster for the 2021 season. Jacksonville also picks at No. 25.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The San Francisco 49ers are also looking to right the ship after a disappointing 2020 season. The team traded up to the No. 3 spot and reportedly have their eyes on a quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins will have some eyes on them during the first night. The Dolphins have two first-round picks after making a big deal with the Houston Texans a few years ago. Miami swapped its No. 3 pick for the 49ers’ No. 12 pick and then traded back into the top 10, trading for the Philadelphia Eagles’ No. 6 pick. Miami has the Nos. 6 and 18 picks in the first round.

The first night will end with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting 32nd.

Read below for the complete first-round draft order.

**

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins via 49ers)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers