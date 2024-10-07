Jaguars take down Colts to snag 1st win of 2024 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars can exhale – they finally won a game in 2024.

Entering Sunday, Trevor Lawrence had lost nine straight starts for the Jaguars, but that streak came to an end after beating their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34, in front of their home crowd thanks to a game-winning field goal by Cam Little.

But this win was a grind for Jacksonville, as Joe Flacco and the Colts’ offense did not go down without a fight.

In the fourth quarter, Flacco found wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 65-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 34 apiece. And it came on a drive after Pierce caught a 46-yard deep shot that fell just short of the goal line. Trey Sermon crossed on the next play for a touchdown to bring Indy within seven points.

Lawrence, though, knew he had enough time to orchestrate a game-winning drive, and that’s exactly what he did.

Lawrence found his trusty slot receiver, Christian Kirk, to put the Jaguars in Colts territory with 27 seconds remaining in the game, setting them up for the field goal attempt by Little, who buried the 49-yard attempt with 17 seconds left.

Lawrence, on his 25th birthday, went 28-for-34 for 371 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on the day.

The game didn’t start off in grand fashion for the home team, as Lawrence wasn’t able to find rookie Brian Thomas Jr. on fourth-and-2 on the Indy 26-yard line. And it ultimately led to a reported sideline spat with receiver Gabe Davis, who appeared frustrated because he was open on that fourth-and-short play. CBS reported he needed to be held back from Lawrence on the sideline.

However, that first drive didn’t define Lawrence’s big day, as he led a field goal drive the next time he got the ball, and then found Thomas for his first touchdown pass of the game after that. Thomas, who had a team-high 122 yards on five receptions, broke free from his defender and ran 85 yards for the touchdown.

Lawrence also found tight end Brenton Strange in the fourth quarter to make it a 10-point lead at 27-17.

But the Colts were able to put together 24 fourth-quarter points, as Flacco started to turn up the heat. It was all for naught, as Josh Hines-Allen sacked him on the final play of the game with just seconds left on the clock to ice the victory.

Flacco went 33-for-44 for 359 yards with three touchdowns. His top receiver was Pierce, who needed just three catches to go 134 yards, but his top target was Josh Downs, who caught nine of 12 targets for 69 yards.

Also, the Jaguars’ star running back is usually Travis Etienne Jr., but it was Tank Bigsby having a breakout game with 101 yards rushing on 13 carries with two rushing scores to aid in the victory.

It’s always great to get a win, but when it snaps a massive losing streak, it feels even better.

