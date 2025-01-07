Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa, announce birth of 1st child: ‘Thank you Jesus for our girl’

The Lawrence family has gained a new member.

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, announced the birth of their first child, Shae Lynn Lawrence, in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!!” the caption of the post read with pictures of the Lawrence family together.

Shae Lynn was born on Jan. 4 at 4:01 a.m., weighing in at 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

Among the pictures was Trevor already performing his dad duties, carrying his baby girl in a car seat out of the hospital. He was also spotted sporting a “Girl Dad” hat in the photos.

The love from both mom and dad showed as the Jaguars’ franchise signal-caller heads into the offseason with a new priority to worry about off the field.

The 25-year-old Lawrence is coming off a tumultuous 2024 campaign that was cut short by a season-ending AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

In the 10 games he played this season, Lawrence saw more struggles than he did in the second half of the 2023 campaign. He went 2-8 in his 10 starts, throwing for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Lawrence’s 60.6% completion rate was the lowest mark he’s had since his rookie season, when the Jaguars went 3-14.

Jacksonville finished 4-13 on the year as Mac Jones, Lawrence’s backup this season, took the reins the rest of the way. The Jaguars are set to pick fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they’ll hope to add top talent to get back into the playoffs.

But football can wait for now as Lawrence and his wife put their parenting helmets on and enjoy time with their daughter ahead of Trevor’s fifth NFL season in 2025.

