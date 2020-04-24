Jaguars select K'Lavon Chaisson with No 20 pick of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Chaisson selection added to the Jaguars defense-focused night after the team drafted cornerback C.J. Henderson earlier in the first round.

Chaisson is a solid linebacker who could definitely fill a need for Jacksonville. He spent three years at Louisiana State University but was redshirted his sophomore year after sustaining a season-ending injury during the first game. He would go on to help LSU win its fourth national championship the following year before declaring for the draft.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors after totaling a team-high 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with 60 stops total in 2019, helping LSU take home the national championship.

Jacksonville looks a little bit better on defense after having gotten rid of most of its stars over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars finished 6-10 last season and were among the worst teams defensively. Jacksonville was ranked 21st in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed.

Chaisson is going to make an impact immediately and should help the team close out games in the future.