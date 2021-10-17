Jaguars’ rely on Matthew Wright’s two clutch field goals to snap losing streak

The Jacksonville Jaguars relied on the boot of kicker Matthew Wright and were rewarded.

Wright nailed two clutch field goals late in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins to pick up the 23-20 victory and end their 20-game losing streak that dated back to last season.

Wright was signed to the active roster on Saturday. He was signed to the practice squad last month and received two practice squad elevations before joining Jacksonville for their London matchup against the Dolphins. He had appeared in two games for the team earlier this season.

Trevor Lawrence engineered the game-winning drive for Jacksonville. He connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a quick slant play to set up Wright for the 53-yard field goal. The Jaguars’ top pick was 25-for-41 with 319 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The lone touchdown pass was to Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones finished with seven catches for 100 yards. Shenault had six catches for 54 yards. Running back James Robinson led all rushers with 73 yards on the ground and had a touchdown.

Wright’s kick to tie the game initially looked like it was going to miss but the odd trajectory put it through the uprights.

Tua Tagovailoa was making his return to the field after missing a month with a rib injury. He was mostly efficient but had one bad interception in the second half.

Tagovailoa was 33-for-47 with 329 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Both touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The rookie had 10 catches for 70 yards.

Jacksonville’s win marks the first for Urban Meyer and Lawrence. It was a much-needed win for Meyer, who had been shrouded in controversy over skipping a team flight after a game over two weeks ago. He vowed earlier this week he wouldn’t do it again as he looks to continue to build trust with his team and ownership.