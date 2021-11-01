Jaguars’ Myles Jack on latest loss: ‘This is humiliating’

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has been with the team through the highs of making it to the AFC Championship to the lows of losing 21 out of their last 23 games.

The team’s latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks appeared to hurt Jack the most.

“This is humiliating,” Jack said, via the team’s website. “It’s embarrassing and it’s not anything that anyone wants to be a part of. You know what I mean?”

Jack has put together an alright season so far even as the Jaguars slip further to the bottom of the NFL. He’s recorded 45 total tackles but has yet to get a sack this year.

While Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up 31 points on the Jaguars, coach Urban Meyer praised the defense for hanging in there.

“The positive was that our defense kept swinging, held them to 63 yards and had three sacks. We put them in some horrendous field position, but the defense hung in there against some talented players,” Meyer said.

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen agreed the defense’s performance was “depressing and embarrassing” but said it really came down to how the team started in the first quarter.

“No, it was really one quarter of bad football. If you look at the stats, look at the numbers we played great football, it was just that first quarter. So, we just have to do a better job of starting out fast, not even starting fast, but we just have to put ourselves in better situations,” Allen said.

The Jaguars have been put through the wringer this season, mostly thanks to the controversies surrounding Meyer. The team is 1-6. The defense is ranked 27th points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.