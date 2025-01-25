Jaguars’ Liam Coen texted Baker Mayfield he was staying with Bucs before taking head coaching job: report

Liam Coen texted Baker Mayfield that he was staying with the Buccaneers as offensive coordinator on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Coen as their new head coach, which came after a roller coaster of a week.

Coen also texted head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht on Tuesday that he would be staying with the Bucs, according to the report.

After texting the Bucs’ brass, Coen then withdrew himself from consideration from the Jaguars head coaching job on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers were prepared to make Coen the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL.

However, the Jaguars then parted ways with their general manager, Trent Baalke, on Wednesday afternoon. Jaguars owner Shad Khan then directly reached out to Coen to see whether he would reconsider taking the head coaching job.

On Thursday, Coen was in Jacksonville for an in-person interview and was eventually hired.

While Coen was in Jacksonville interviewing, the Bucs were waiting for him to come into the building and sign his new contract to stay with the team.

But the Bucs couldn’t get in touch with Coen or his agent, and they began to realize that he was unreachable because he was in Jacksonville interviewing for the job, the report said.

The Jaguars hope that Coen can help Trevor Lawrence have a career year in the same way he did for Mayfield last season.

The Bucs averaged 29.5 points per game in the regular season, and Mayfield threw a career-high 41 touchdowns en route to winning the NFC South.

The Jaguars went 4-13 last season, with Lawrence missing time due to injury, leading Khan to fire head coach Doug Pederson and eventually Baalke after the season.

Coen will have the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to try and begin the Jaguars’ turnaround.

