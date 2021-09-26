Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew returns Cardinals missed field goal 109 yards for electric touchdown before halftime

NFL fans were treated to an incredible sequence of events during the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday.

The Cardinals sent Matt Prater out to kick a 68-yard field goal before halftime. If Prater were to make the kick, it would have broken his own NFL record for the longest field goal. The longest kick of his career was a 64-yard field goal in 2013, which surpassed six other kickers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He lined up and booted the ball but the kick fell short.

Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew was in the end zone and he caught the miss and ran it out of the back of the end zone.

Agnew received a few nice blocks and returned the ball 109 yards for a touchdown on an electric play that put the Jaguars up 13-7 at the end of the first half. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson was on the call and appeared to run out of breath as Agnew was sprinting for the touchdown.

The play was tied for the longest in NFL history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agnew already had a 102-yard kick return for a touchdown this season. He also had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in 2019 when he was a member of the Detroit Lions. He has four career punt return touchdowns as well.