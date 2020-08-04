Jaguars' Gardner Minshew on being placed on the COVID-19 list: 'It took one look at me and ran the other way'

COVID-19 is no match for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew missed the first day of on-field workouts after being placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list after being around teammate Michael Walker, who did test positive, ESPN reported.

“I did not contract the virus. It took one look at me and ran the other way. Probably in its best interest.”

The second-year quarterback was eager to get back into the swing of things and said it was “brutal” having to miss out on Monday’s practice.

“Like, yesterday would have been like the first day of school, you know. Had my outfit picked out and everything, had to stay at home. That sucked, missed out on playing with all my friends,” he said.

Minshew said he and Walker both tested positive for having the antibodies but that Walker had “failed a test.”

“What happened is I think we both had the antibodies from staying in Naples (Fla.). We probably got it down there at the same time,” he explained. “Had no symptoms or whatever and then I think he failed a test but I don’t think he has it again, but just since he failed it and I was around him then I had to sit out, too.”

He continued: “Just shows kind of the fragility of this whole thing and how fickle this thing can be. Just being around somebody, if they touch enough people, you could shut down a whole team really quick.”

Minshew wrangled the starting job from Nick Foles last season when Foles suffered a broken collarbone. Minshew finished the 2019 season with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions.