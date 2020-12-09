Jaguars' Gardner Minshew 'begged' for starting job after coming back from injury: 'I want to be out there'

Gardner Minshew arguably had the most promising start to the season but fast forward to Week 12 and the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ second-year quarterback is begging for his starting role back.

Jacksonville’s only win this season was in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when Minshew became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least three touchdowns and complete at least 95% of his passes during kickoff weekend.

But after six straight losses and a thumb injury, Minshew’s been replaced by veteran Mike Glennon and even at full strength head coach Doug Marrone is keeping him on the bench.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew told ESPN on Monday. “I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland (Browns) game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it.”

Marrone acknowledged that he’s been having active conversations with the young quarterback but he’s not comfortable putting him back in just yet.

“I think he’s working on his volume and the amount of throws and all of that. Obviously, he’s cleared medically, but still, you want to be able to see those things on the practice field. I just think right now in practice Mike is throwing better and gives us the best chance to win.”

Minshew agreed with that sentiment despite his strong desire to get back in.

“I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

The Jaguars haven’t improved their record since Glennon took over, losing three more games to go 1-11. As it stands, Jacksonville is competing with New York for the No. 1 draft pick – although it seems like the winless Jets will have them beat there as well.