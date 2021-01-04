Jaguars fire Doug Marrone after more than 4 seasons as head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone on Monday.

Jacksonville team owner Shad Khan released a statement on Marrone’s dismissal.

“I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville. Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind, I spoke this morning with Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I’ll always appreciate Doug’s passion, grit and class, and I’m confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career,” Khan said.

“As the search for our new general manager continues, now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded.”

Marrone was named the Jaguars head coach toward the end of the 2016 season. He was 23-43 in 66 games as the team’s head coach.

The Jaguars were a game away from making the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance during the 2017 season. The team had a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, but the defense allowed 14 points and the team lost 24-20.

After that game, things went downhill for Jacksonville. Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette, Allen Hurns, Dede Westbrook, Dante Fowler, Marcell Dareus, Telvin Smith, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue would be some of the key players to eventually depart the team.

Jacksonville never recovered.

Marrone only led the team to 12 wins after that game.

In 2020, Jacksonville had one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The team finished 1-15 and have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.