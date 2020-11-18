Jaguars fans voting Yannick Ngakoue to Pro Bowl to help team upgrade draft pick

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have taken an interesting approach to help the team acquire a higher pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next spring.

Former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, and then to the Baltimore Ravens over a three-month span, but the reason the Jaguars fans are so persistent to get Ngakoue to the 2020 Pro Bowl is because the team will receive an upgrade in draft-pick compensation.

The Jaguars would go from a 2021 fifth-rounder to a fourth-rounder as a conditional stipulation of their initial trade with the Vikings in August if the fifth-year defensive end were voted in.

“Vote Yannick Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl so that we get a 4th round pick from Minnesota instead of a 5th! VOTE and make your voice heard,” the Twitter account for the Jaguars-centric blog Big Cat Country tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to the Pro Bowl voting page on NFL.com.

A Jaguars fan on Reddit has recruited Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints fans to vote for Ngakoue “to help screw over Minnesota.”

In nine games this season between the Vikings and Ravens, Ngakoue has five sacks and two forced fumbles. The 25-year-old was last a Pro Bowler in 2017 when he had a career-high 12 sacks, to go along with a league-high six forced fumbles for the Jaguars.