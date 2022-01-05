Jacksonville Jaguars fans appear to be unhappy with the team this year.

With one week left in the regular season, the Jaguars have a 2-14 record despite selecting former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in last season’s NFL draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lawrence was expected to come in and change the direction of the franchise, but after a 50-10 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, fans are reportedly planning on attending the Jaguars’ home game against the Indianapolis Colts in clown costumes.

The Associated Press reported that fans plan on wearing clown gear with red rubber noses, face paint and wigs to the team’s game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The reason why fans have decided to wear clown outfits is because they are reportedly attempting to push Jaguars owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke. Jaguars fans even changed their profile photos on Twitter to clown faces with Khan’s mustache.

Last week, the NFL Network reported that Khan plans on keeping Baalke heading into the 2022 season, and he will be a key part in the whole process of finding the team’s next head coach.

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS BLASTS MVP VOTER FOLLOWING CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS: ‘HE’S AN ABSOLUTE BUM’

The Jaguars fired former first-year head coach Urban Meyer on Dec. 16, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has served as the interim coach for now. The team already started talking with some teams, including Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Jaguars even inquired about Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, as well as defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be interesting to see who the Jaguars hire as their next head coach. Even though the team has a roster with a lot of question marks, the next man in charge will have the luxury of working with Lawrence, who many believe will be one of the next great quarterbacks in the league.