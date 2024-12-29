Jaguars fan has message for owner Shad Khan amid dismal 2024 season

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan took a page out of the New York Giants fans’ playbook on Sunday and delivered a message to team owner Shad Khan ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans in Duval County have been frustrated with how the 2024 season has unfolded. Trevor Lawrence was lost for the season after the team started the year with four straight losses. Jacksonville entered the game against Tennessee with a 3-12 record after nearly making the playoffs last year.

The message that flew on the back of a plane over EverBank Stadium didn’t call out head coach Doug Pederson but instead took aim at general manager Trent Baalke.

“Shad – Fire Baalke for Duval!” the banner read.

Baalke took over as the Jaguars’ general manager in 2021. He spent six years as the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager and another year as their vice president of player personnel.

He was responsible for the hiring and firing of Urban Meyer in 2021. But the team made the playoffs in 2022 in Pederson’s first year as head coach. They were 9-8 that season and 9-8 in 2023 as well.

Injuries decimated Jacksonville, and the team is likely to have a top five draft pick in 2025.

It’s unclear what, if any, changes are coming to the Jaguars’ organization for next season. Multiple reports indicated that Baalke may not be with the front office.