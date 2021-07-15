Jacksonville Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke have been subpoenaed in the case against former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who is being accused of discriminating against Black players during his time with the Hawkeyes.

Meyer and Baalke submitted written responses to the subpoena but the Jaguars said in a statement that the team has no information that would be “relevant” to the lawsuit.

“We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required,” the team said, in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa.”

Doyle was hired by Meyer as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance earlier this year but he resigned shortly after a prominent diversity group brought attention to the allegations previously leveled against him during his tenure at Iowa.

“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer said in a statement at the time. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”

Meyer initially defended the hiring, saying that Doyle was properly vetted and that he had known him for 20 years.

Doyle is among several Hawkeyes employees accused in a federal lawsuit of demeaning Black players with racial slurs, forcing them to abandon specific hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz, and retaliating against them for speaking out.

A judge dismissed allegations that the team created and maintained a systemic pattern and practice of unlawful race discrimination and that Ferentz failed to train and supervise his staff but the former players were allowed to continue with accusations of discrimination against Doyle and Ferentz’s son, Brain, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.