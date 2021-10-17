Jags fan runs onto field, gets his money worth dapping players

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins‘ kickoff in London on Sunday, a fan somehow made his way onto the field.
Wearing a Jaguars jersey and helmet, the fan was able to make it out to where the Jaguars’ players were lined up and had a chance to dap up a few of the players before being gently escorted off of the field by security.
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), right, kicks a field goal to win the match during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
(AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Stewards remove a man who ran onto the pitch before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
At the half, the Dolphins (1-4) led the Jaguars (0-5) 13-10.