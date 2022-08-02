Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns’ starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s suspension

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Deshaun Watson was suspended, the reigns were given to Jacoby Brissett as the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 starter.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the 29-year-old. He’s started in 37 games in his career — his first was in 2016 with the New England Patriots while Tom Brady was suspended.

He’s had the experience before, and he’s “ready to go.”

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett told reporters Tuesday. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called, and that’s the case at this point now.”

Watson was suspended for six games, but the length is still up in the air as the NFL decides whether to appeal the decision.

That means that Brissett will be the Browns’ starting quarterback for some sort of future, whether it’s short-term or long-term.

Brissett replaced Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts after his sudden retirement, and was plugged in as the Miami Dolphins quarterback when Tua Tagovailoa was injured last season.

He’s constantly been the next guy up, and his prior experience has his ready for his next go-around.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next man up,” Brissett said. “So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing but also like the mindset of understanding — you gotta be ready whenever your number is called.”

As a starter, Brissett is 14-23. In his career, he owns a 60.7 completion percentage with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 total games.