Jacob Fatu makes explosive WWE debut to help The Bloodline

The Bloodline grew once more on Friday as Jacob Fatu made an explosive debut on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes was set for a match against Solo Sikoa to end “Friday Night SmackDown,” but Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa interfered in the match and began a three-on-one assault on the WWE undisputed champion.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came down to even the odds and forced Tonga and Loa out of the ring. Rhodes, Orton and Owens set their sights on Sikoa, who was on the ground sitting near the corner of the ring. Sikoa’s demeanor turned from nervous to maniacal.

That’s when Fatu came out of nowhere and helped Sikoa.

Fatu super-kicked Orton and Rhodes. He then got one from Owens, but it didn’t seem to affect him at all. Fatu continued his onslaught outside of the ring.

He ended with a splash onto Rhodes through the announcers’ table. He then joined Sikoa, Tonga and Loa in the ring to celebrate. It appeared to leave the other Bloodline members, other than Sikoa, stunned.

Fatu was long-rumored to be joining WWE as part of the Bloodline storyline, which has evolved in the wake of Roman Reigns’ loss to Rhodes for the WWE title at WrestleMania 40.

Fatu is a former Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. He is part of the legendary Anoa’i Family and is the son of Sam Fatu, who performed in WWE in the 1980s.

Jacob Fatu is also the nephew of WWE legend Rikishi and the late WWE wrestler Umaga.

Reigns hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 40.

