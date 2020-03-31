Jacob Eason: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jacob Eason is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Eason spent two seasons as the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Washington and playing for the Huskies for the 2019 season. He had lost his job to Jake Fromm while at Georgia after he suffered an injury.

Eason is one of the top quarterbacks in the player pool.

He was rated as a five-star prospect coming into college by the top recruiting sites. He was ranked as the best pro-style quarterback and the top quarterback in his class before he entered Georgia.

Here are five other things to know about Eason.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Eason is listed at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds. At the NFL Scouting Combine he measured in with 32 7/8-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran a 4.89 40-yard dash and had a 27.5-inch vertical jump.

2). NFL ROOTS

Eason is the son of former NFL quarterback Tony Eason, who played for the New England Patriots in the 1980s. Tony Eason was on the 1985 Patriots team that went to the Super Bowl before getting demolished by the Chicago Bears. He finished his career with the New York Jets. He recorded 11,142 passing yards and 61 touchdowns in eight seasons.

3). HOMECOMING

Prior to the 2019 season, Eason transferred to Washington and played in his home state. In his lone seasons with the Huskies, Eason had 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes. The Huskies finished 8-5 and won the Las Vegas Bowl over Boise State.

4). DIFFERENCES OF OPINION

The temperature on Eason has risen and cooled in the months leading up to the draft. ESPN’s draft experts said in February the quarterback didn’t do well in pre-draft interviews while one anonymous general manager expected him to move up on teams’ draft boards.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

It’s unclear where Eason will go. If a handful of quarterbacks get taken off the draft board early, Eason would land in the first round. Some experts believe he might go early in the second round. Both the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have been listed as destinations.