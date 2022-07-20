FOX Sports 

Jacob deGrom’s simulated game pushed back due to muscle soreness in right shoulder

Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets reacts walking to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York said deGrom’s soreness was mild and the right-hander’s live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at spring training camp on March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
(Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team’s spring complex in Florida.