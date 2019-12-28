Jacksonville Jaguars owner denies head coach Doug Marrone to be sacked after final game of season

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars has denied reports that head coach Doug Marrone has been told he will be sacked at the end of the season, dismissing them as “100 percent incorrect.”

The Jaguars currently sit bottom of the AFC South with a 5-10 record, just two years after they made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that Marrone had been informed he would be dismissed after the final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

But minutes later, Jim Woodcock, spokesman for owner Shad Khan, released a statement, as reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, saying: “Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”

After taking over on an interim basis in 2016, Marrone compiled a total record of 21-28.

Earlier this week, Marrone apologized for his team’s performance this season

“I’m truly sorry I let so many down, that I couldn’t have done a better job,” he said, according to jacksonville.com.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS FIRE TOM COUGHLIN AFTER NFLPA CRITICISM

“For our fans who are so disappointed and our sponsors, I truly take responsibility and apologize. It’s the holiday time, and you want your team to be doing well, so people can have some pride or joy. And that’s my job, and I haven’t done that.”

When asked about how his uncertain future has impacted his family, especially over the holiday period, Marrone said: “The job is part of my family, whether they like it or not.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS’ AJ BOUYE FINED $10G FOR SKIPPING MANDATORY YOGA SESSION, CALLS DISCIPLINE POINTLESS

“It’s unfortunate – no one wants that extra pressure or harassment or anything like that on family or friends when you’re having a poor season. I don’t want my family or my children or anyone really growing up looking back at their youth and not enjoying the holidays because their dad didn’t do a good job coaching that year.″

The Jaguars’ season has been a bitter disappointment. Earlier this month, Tom Coughlin, the executive vice president of football operations, was fired after arbiters sided with the NFL Players Association player association (NFLPA) in a dispute over how he was running the team.

The player’s association took on Coughlin, 73, over exorbitant fines and disciplinary measures he enacted, dating back to 2018.

In the wake of Coughlin’s ouster, Jaguars players had expressed a desire to keep Marrone.

“We’d love to see coach Marrone stick around and see this through,” said defensive end Calais Campbell. “Change can be good. Too much change can work against you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The end of the NFL regular season usually sees a handful of coaches fired – a day dubbed “Black Monday”. Last season, eight head coaches lost their jobs. The Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers sacked their head coaches Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera, earlier this season.

Fox News’ Nick Givas and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.