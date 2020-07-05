Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jawaan Taylor reels in 400-pound grouper: video

How big was the fish NFL tackle Jawaan Taylor caught last week? Maybe even big enough to join Taylor on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line.

Taylor, 22, who’s heading toward his second season after playing college football at Florida, claims the “goliath” grouper he caught weighed 400 pounds.

(Taylor himself weighs 312 pounds, according to ProFootballReference.com.)

The player posted a video on Twitter that showed him reeling in the big fish during an outing with some friends.

“Fish of a Lifetime!” Taylor captioned the video.

The Jaguar later posted a photo of himself with the catch.

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, who was along for the trip, posted a video showing a giant grouper being dehooked and set free –but not before flapping its tail at its would-be captors.

Groupers can grow as large as 800 pounds, according to the Florida Museum, Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV reported.