Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs star, posts farewell TikTok video to followers

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a farewell video on his TikTok account on Tuesday.

TikTok appeared to be set for a Sunday shutdown barring any last-minute action from the Supreme Court. The High Court is set to weigh the TikTok ban on Friday. It is unclear if the ban will be implemented or put on hold until President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Mahomes, who has more than 1.1 million followers on the app, had a few more mirror-dancing videos ready to go for his supporters.

“Since the app is getting banned I thought yall would miss your favorite (creator) on the platform!” he captioned one of the videos.

Mahomes has mostly kept his nose out of trouble during the 2024 season. However, prior to the start of the NFL season, he had been under the spotlight and in trouble with the law.

Mahomes was accused of grabbing a woman by her neck and forcibly kissing a woman at the restaurant in February 2023.

He pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery in March 2024. He was then sentenced to six months of probation.

The Chiefs are in pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl title and there’s little doubt that Mahomes will be there, along with his sister-in-law, to support the quarterback and the team.