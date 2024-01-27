Jackie Robinson statue stolen from Wichita public park

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two people allegedly stole a statue of baseball legend and American civil rights icon Jackie Robinson from a public park in Wichita, Kansas, Thursday morning.

The statue was snatched from McAdams Park.

“I’m frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families in our community gather to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said during a news conference Friday.

“This should upset all of us.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson called the theft “horrendous” and “disgusting,” and said residents are feeling hurt and angry and are demanding justice.

“Many people want to find those folks before law enforcement,” Johnson said. “So, again, like the chief and the (district attorney) said, if you’ve got that statue, bring it here today. Now.”

Police offered rewards of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the statue’s recovery, but police said the thieves will be brought to justice.

“Once the statue is returned, we also want the individuals who robbed our community of a treasure to be held accountable for their actions,” Sullivan said. “And I assure you, they will. The resources of the Wichita Police Department have been mobilized.”

YANKEES SUPPOSEDLY ASKED EX-OUTFIELDER TO GIVE UP GOLF DUE TO INJURIES, FORMER MLB PLAYER SAYS

The $50,000 sculpture was placed in 2021 at McAdams Park, where roughly 600 children play in a youth baseball league.

Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers after playing in the Negro Leagues. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, his first time on the ballot.

In the majors, Robinson hit .313, won an MVP in 1949 and was named an All-Star six times. He also was a Negro League All-Star, giving him seven all-star nods in professional baseball.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson died in 1972 at the age of 53, and it’s widely thought the stress he endured throughout his playing days contributed to an early death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.