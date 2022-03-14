Jack Simmons, longtime sports TV producer, dead after illustrious career

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Simmons, a former senior vice president of production at Fox Sports, died Saturday.

Simmons was an executive with Fox Sports from 1994 to 2016 and before that was in sports operation and production management at NBC Sports from 1970 to 1994. He was also a U.S. Army Reserve ambassador from July 2015 until he died.

Simmons had a storied career in sports. He was a part of eight Super Bowls, 19 World Series, 13 Daytona 500s, three Summer Olympics, five Stanley Cups and 19 World Series among other major global sporting events. He also won more than two dozen Emmy Awards.

When he came over to FOX from NBC, Simmons was tasked with helping build the sports enterprise. He was integral to the build-up of FOX’s “NFL Sunday” program.

“Jack came to Fox with a tremendous big-event sports background and, from day one, created an atmosphere of innovation and experimentation within production and operations. We were trying a lot of new things with advertising, and Jack brought it all to life,” FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks said in 2017. “There were a lot of crazy things happening as we got the NFL and other sports [rights], and his approach was always that we could make it all happen.”

Simmons is survived by his wife and two children.