Jack Rudd, son of Hollywood star and Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd, thanks Patrick Mahomes ‘for existing’

Movie star Paul Rudd spent a portion of his childhood in the state of Kansas, not far from the Chiefs‘ home stadium in the neighboring state of Missouri.

He is a lifelong supporter of his favorite NFL team, and he took his son, Jack, to Super Bowl LVII to watch the big game in person.

The Rudds were certainly thrilled to see Kansas City overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, and after the victory the father and son duo spoke with FOX Sports. “I can’t believe it,” the elder Rudd said. “It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible.”

Meanwhile, an overjoyed Jack had a special message for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week,” Jack Rudd said. “I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Mahomes entered the game with a high ankle sprain, and re-aggravated it during the first half. The Chiefs entered the locker room down by 10 points to the Eagles and with a hobbled Mahomes.

With his team in need of some motivation, Mahomes delivered an impassioned speech, which is credited with helping lift the team to victory.

Mahomes finished the game with 182 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-35. He was also named Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes suffered the ankle injury during a divisional round playoff game four weeks earlier against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A tackle by linebacker TJ Edwards in the second quarter appeared to re-aggravate the same ankle.

A 26-yard run by Mahomes with less than three minutes remaining in the game and a crucial defensive holding call put the Chiefs in position for the game-winning field goal.

The win gave Kansas City its second Super Bowl in the last four seasons. After the game Mahomes revealed that he refused treatment on the injury during halftime; trainers instead taped the ankle.

“We put new tape on there and did some movement to get some mobility in it,” Mahomes told. “It was something that I was going to play through.”

He also mentioned that he was no chance he was not going to play in the second half of the Super Bowl.

“I told y’all this week, there’s nothing that’s going to keep me off this football field,” Mahomes told FOX Sports’ Terry Bradshaw. “I just want to shout out my teammates, man. We challenged each other. It took everybody to win this football game.”