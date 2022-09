Jack Flaherty solid in return, but Cardinals bullpen falters in 6-0 loss to Nationals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6-0 Monday.

Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from An?bal S?nchez (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row.

Flaherty (0-1) returned from the injured list after being sidelined by a right shoulder issue. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out six and hit a batter while throwing 91 pitches.

The 26-year-old Flaherty went 9-2 last season. He’s been out for most of this year, including a stint on the IL from April 7-June 14. He made five rehab starts in the minors.

S?nchez gave up just two hits. It was his first start at Busch Stadium since he threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings in the opener of the 2019 NL Championship Series.

In his last four starts, S?nchez has allowed just two runs on eight hits in 21 1/3 innings. The Nationals have won all those starts.

Meneses is 40 for 118 (.339) since making his MLB debut Aug. 2. Keibert Ruiz homered, C?sar Hern?ndez added two hits and Lane Thomas drove in two runs against his former team.

St. Louis managed just three singles against three pitchers. Msson Thompson allowed one hit in three innings for his first big league save.

The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and 23 of 31.

Abrams, acquired from San Diego in the trade that moved Juan Soto from Washington, led off the third with a triple and Thomas doubled.

Washington added four runs in the sixth. St. Louis native Luke Voit drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly.

LABORING ON HOLIDAY

The loss left Cardinals are 0-3 on Labor Day against the Nationals. St. Louis lost 4-1 at RFK Stadium in 2006 and dropped a 4-3 contest in 10 innings at Nationals Park in 2018. That game also was started by Flaherty.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: Activated Flaherty from the 60-Day injured list. … Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Triple-A Memphis. … Designated RHP Junior Fern?ndez for assignment. Fern?ndez appeared in 13 games in relief for the Cardinals this season with a 0-0 record and a 2.93 ERA.

MOLINA MILESTONES

Cardinals star Yadier Molina made his 2,098th career start at catcher, passing Carlton Fisk (1969-93) for second all-time in MLB history. Hall of Famer Iv?n Rodr?guez (2,346) is the only catcher with more starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion) is listed as day to day. Cruz has been out of the lineup since Sept. 3, the day after he made an early exit after fouling a ball off his right knee.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) will begin a minor league rehab stint Tuesday with Double-A Springfield. When he returns later this month, the Cardinals plan to use Matz out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.22) will make his second start against the Cardinals this season and his first ever at Busch Stadium. He allowed four runs on seven hits in a July 30 game that Washington ended winning 7-6.

Cardinals: LHP Jos? Quintana (4-6, 3.47) will be making his third start of the season against the Nationals and his first as a member of the Cardinals. The Nationals are one of five teams that he has no career wins against.