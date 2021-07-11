Italy narrowly defeated England on Sunday to win the European Championship.

It is Italy’s second European Championship and they did it with a 3-2 win in a penalty shootout.

England’s Bukayo Saka had a chance to extend the penalty shootout but Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was able to block the final shot to secure the victory.

Italy got penalty scores by Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi.

England had penalty scores from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and received a key save from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to give Saka the chance to keep the penalty shootout going.

Marcus Rashford had a great chance to put one into the net, but it went off the post.

But to no avail.

England started off the match on top really early.

Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final. He got things started or England in the second minute of the match, putting one past Donnnarumma.

Shaw was able to corral a cross from Kieran Trippier and deliver the goal.

England was up one score through the first half and into the second half when Italy finally got on the board.

Bonucci was in the right place at the right time in the 67th minute. He finished off a wild scramble in front of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to tie the match.

Bonucci’s goal would help send the match into extra time and later a penalty shootout.

England had one of its best Euro runs in the national squad’s history. Since 2000, England had only made it through to the quarterfinals. The team was in the semifinals in 1996 and finished third in 1968.

Sunday represents a chance for England to win its first major trophy since 1966, when they won the World Cup.

Italy won the Euro in 1968 and was runner-up twice in the tournament, in 2000 and 2012. The team had finished in the quarterfinals in 2016.

England beat Denmark, Ukraine and Germany in the knockout stage to get to the final. Italy beat Spain, Belgium and Austria on its way to the final.