Italian soccer legend, TV star wife set for divorce battle as duo take turns hiding luxury items: reports

While the Tom Brady and Gisele B?ndchen divorce rocked the American football and celebrity world late last month, another split between a superstar athlete and his superstar wife has jolted the European football and celebrity world.

Francesco Totti, the Italian soccer legend, and his wife, Ilary Blasi, a former showgirl and broadcaster, announced their separation in July and both pleaded for privacy as they dealt with the issue. But over the last few weeks, things have gotten hot and heavy for both of them in the tabloids.

Totti and Blasi married in 2005 in a television event that saw proceeds go to charity.

Now, the glamorous couple are set to go head-to-head in a Rome courtroom for a second hearing over missing items that Totti is alleged to have hidden from Blasi in the home they still share, according to the New York Times.

Blasi at one point had reportedly taken six of the Rolex watches that Totti owned, and the former soccer star responded with hiding away his wife’s luxury shoe collection, which featured brands like Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi and Gucci along with expensive Dior, Herm?s purses.

Totti owned up to hiding the merchandise in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera and admitted to infidelity, but he also claimed that Blasi had cheated as well. He claimed that Blasi wasn’t there for him when his father died of COVID-19 in 2020, and he had suffered through the illness himself.

“What was I supposed to do? I hid the bags, hoping for an exchange,” he told the paper.

The divorce proceedings are expected to get worse.

Totti starred for Italy’s Seris A club Roma from 1993 to 2017, scoring 250 goals in 619 appearances. He also helped Italy to a World Cup title in 2006.

Blasi was the host of Le Iene in seasons 11-22 and was a Miss Italia contestant in 1998.

Since then, both Totti and Blasi have been spotted out on dates and likely adding to the animosity.