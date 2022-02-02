It appears Jim Harbaugh actually wants Vikings coaching job

It appears you can’t keep Jim Harbaugh in one place for long. After reaching the College Football Playoff this past season with Michigan, Harbaugh is seeking a new challenge, potentially via the Minnesota Vikings.

As we relayed earlier in the week, Harbaugh was scheduled to interview with the Vikings in person with the Vikings on Wednesday. And per Pro Football Talk, he wants the job.

Question is, do the Vikings want Harbaugh?

You would think they do. Harbaugh would undoubtedly be a splashy hire, and given some time, he’s proven to win everywhere he’s been.

But Harbaugh-to-Minnesota is no sure thing. It appears he has not been offered the job. Also, the Vikings have multiple other candidates.

On the bright side for Harbaugh, his resume speaks volumes. After a rocky run with the Wolverines, he finally beat Ohio State, winning the Big Ten title and advancing to the CFP (where Michigan was promptly throttled by Georgia).

Harbaugh, 58, coached the 49ers from 2011-14, leading them to the NFC championship game in three straight years, and the Super Bowl in 2013. There, he lost to older brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

The year after that, though, the Niners finished 8-8 and Harbaugh split for the college game. Now, a return to the pros may be next, especially if Harbaugh gets his reported druthers.