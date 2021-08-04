Israel’s Olympic team was forced to apologize over a TikTok video showing how many players it would take to collapse a cardboard bed in one of the players’ rooms at the Tokyo Games.

The bed, which had been facetiously deemed the anti-sex bed before the Games officially kicked off, was made of recyclable cardboard and drew the ire of some Olympians. About nine Israeli baseball players were seen on the bed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ben Wanger, a pitcher for Israel’s baseball team who recorded the viral TikTok video, apologized in remarks to the Times of Israel on Friday.

“We meant no disrespect, and just wanted to show off how effective and sturdy the beds are in the Olympic Village,” he told the paper. “We actually enjoy sleeping on these beds and think they are a great and sustainable option for future Olympics.”

JAMAICA OLYMPIAN ELAINE THOMPSON-HERAH BOOTED FROM INSTAGRAM OVER COPYRIGHT VIOLATIONS

He said the bed in the video was recycled after it was broken.

Israel’s baseball manager, Peter Kurz, said the players “apologized and expressed remorse over the mischievous act.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel’s baseball team finished 0-2 in group play but defeated Mexico in the knockout stage. The team would lose to South Korea and the Dominican Republic. The lone win was Israel’s first.