Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom's head snaps back awkwardly, suffers apparent leg injury on hit

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom went down hard in the team’s Stanley Cup playoff game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period of Game 5, Wahlstrom was hit into the boards by defenseman Michael Matheson. Wahlstrom’s leg bent backward and his head snapped back awkwardly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was helped off the ice and it appeared he hurt his right leg.

The second-year player was making his first appearance in the postseason during this series. He had appeared in all four games for the Islanders thus far and was in his fifth game.

BRUINS SOLVE CAPITALS IN ALL FACETS TO MOVE ON IN PLAYOFFS

In those four games, he recorded one goal and two assists, and he has been plus two while on the ice. He scored in Game 4 last week when the Islanders managed to tie up the series at two games apiece.

Before the injury, the two teams had been trading goals back and forth.

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin scored the opening goal in the first period. Islanders winger Anthony Beauvillier would score his second goal of the series to tie up the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan Rust put Pittsburgh up in the second period on an assist from Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. Islanders winger Jordan Eberle tied the game up in the third period.