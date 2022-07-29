Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions tickets, would give $1 billion jackpot to season ticket holders and staff

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just about everybody is joining in on the Mega Millions jackpot fun.

The New York Islanders announced they partnered with JackPocket and have bought 25,000 tickets for the big payday.

If the franchise wins, the winnings will be shared with full-season ticket holders and suite holders.

Another share of the winnings will go to staff members and children’s foundation Islanders Group.

After nobody hit the jackpot worth over $800 million Tuesday, the pot has now grown to close to $1.3 billion.

The Islanders sold out season ticket packages last season in what was their first year at UBS Arena next to Belmont Park after playing at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from 1972 to 2015. The Islanders played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn full-time from 2015 to 2018 and then split time between the two arenas from 2018-2020 before returning full time to Long Island for one final season.

The new arena cost $1.1 billion to build. So, if the Isles get lucky, they’ll already make that money back and have plenty to spare.

The Islanders haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1984, but this would be, arguably, a much bigger victory.