Irish welterweight Aidan Walsh withdrew from his semifinal round match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after he injured his ankle while celebrating his victory in the previous round on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to boxing officials, Walsh did not attend the medical check and weigh-in prior to his scheduled bout with Pat McCormack of Britain. Since Walsh could not participate, McCormack automatically advanced to the gold medal match.

After Walsh beat Mauritius’ Merven Clair, he jumped up and down following the decision and he landed awkwardly on his ankle. Walsh’s team announced that he sprained his ankle and the boxer was seen leaving Kokugikan Arena in a wheelchair later on Friday.

Walsh’s team confirmed that he will miss the rest of the Olympics because of the ankle injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What Aidan did this week is an incredible achievement,” Ireland team leader Bernard Dunne said via The Associated Press. “His performance throughout the tournament has been outstanding, and it is great to see him write his name in the annals of Irish sport.”

McCormack will face the winner of the other welterweight semifinal between Roniel Iglesias of Cuba and the Russian team’s Andrei Zamkovoy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.