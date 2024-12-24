Irate Joel Embiid rushes ref as 76ers star ejected vs Spurs

A wild scene played out during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, involving NBA stars Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama.

Embiid was ejected with 2:59 left in the second quarter after he argued an offensive foul call. He charged right through Wembanyama, who was set up in the middle of the lane. The NBA MVP got up and immediately argued with referee Jenna Schroeder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The seven-time All-Star was irate after getting thrown out of the game for only the second time in his career. He had to be held back by teammate Kyle Lowry, head coach Nick Nurse and several assistant coaches.

Embiid has had a tough year.

Monday night’s game against the Spurs was only the eighth game he’s appeared in this season. He dealt with left knee soreness, a three-game suspension over an altercation with a reporter and a sinus fracture.

CAVS’ JARRETT ALLEN STUNS FANS WITH BACKWARD HALFCOURT SHOT BEFORE GAME

It was the second ejection of the night, though the first was later rescinded.

Schroeder ejected 76ers big man Andre Drummond as well for a foul on Wembanyama. However, after video replay, officials rescinded the ejection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials hit Wembanyama with a technical foul for flopping, but officials rescinded the technical foul after 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey already hit a technical free throw. The point was also rescinded.

Philadelphia defeated San Antonio 111-106.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.