Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi’s family home ‘destroyed,’ per reports

The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has reportedly been demolished, according to the news outlet IranWire.

In October, Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea, following the death of Mahsa Amini amid anti-regime protests throughout Iran. Some human rights groups expressed concerns for Rekabi’s safety when she returned to Tehran.

The 22-year-old Amini died after being taken into the custody of the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

According to media reports, police destroyed the family villa in the northwestern Iranian province of Zanjan.

Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed whether Rekabi’s family home was destroyed by order of the government. Authorities have not commented on the situation.

It is not clear when the demolition happened.

Rekabi opted to wear a headband as she competed in Seoul, which caused international headlines.

Videos posted to social media platforms appeared to show Rekabi returning home and being welcomed by supporters at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

She later posted on her Instagram account, “I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your support in [the] international community.”

After Rekabi returned to Tehran, she and her brother Davood appeared before state television cameras. Rekabi reiterated that she had forgotten to wear a hijab.

Rekabi was placed under house arrest in her father’s house in Zanjan. She was prohibited from interviewing with media outlets or using her cellphone, according to IranWire.

The National Olympic Committee and the minister of sports told the climber that “her family’s land would be confiscated if she leaves the country, gives interviews to the media or starts sensitive activities on his social pages,” IranWire reported at the time.